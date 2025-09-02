Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams returns for a third series, tackling new challenges including forming boys teams in Manchester and Liverpool, and a girls team in Blackpool.

The award-winning Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams is back for a third series with sporting legend Freddie Flintoff taking on an “even tougher” challenge.

Preston born Freddie, 47, starred in Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams in 2022, in which he created a cricket team with a group of promising teens from his hometown.

Two years later, which was also two years after his horrific Top Gear crash, Freddie released a second series called Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour in which he took those cricket players from series one on a once-in-a-lifetime cricket tour of India.

L-R: Kate Cross, Carla, Madi, Milla, Summer, Mollie, Katie, Madi, Genna, Aimee, Matilda, Evie Freddie Flintoff, Kyle Hogg | BBC/South Shore/Lauren Hira

Now, he is back for a third series and is attempting to supersize the project right across the North West of England.

The new season - Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test - will see the 47-year-old attempt to form boys teams in Manchester and Liverpool while also attempting to create his first ever girls team in Blackpool at a club without any youth teams.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams S3. | BBC/South Shore

Helping Freddie in an extended coaching team is former Lancashire fast bowler Kyle Hogg and new recruit, current England Women’s international player Kate Cross.

The Blackpool girls’ team includes Matilda and Madison, while the Manchester team features Presley and Riley. Ryan and Michael are in the Liverpool team.

The first episode will launch on September 7 at 8:10pm on BBC One and iPlayer. All episodes will then be available on iPlayer.