Free Celebrating Liverpool festival returns to Castle Street this weekend

A free summer festival is set to take over Castle Street this weekend, with giant puppet waiters, glitter artists and incredible music.

The event on Sunday marks the start of the Celebrating Liverpool festivals that will celebrate our local streets after a three-year hiatus.

Organised by Liverpool BID Company, the free events on. Castle Street and Bold Street celebrate the unique character of the famous streets and their local and independent businesses.

The Scouse Busker competition will also take place across at each event, with the winning busker winning a free session in a recording studio and a chance to play at the famous Cavern.

Liverpool BID Company’s CEO, Bill Addy said Liverpool has “such a breadth of creative and characterful businesses” and the events are “an opportunity to kick back and spend a Sunday celebrating our city.”

Sunday, August 6 - 11am until 6pm. Where: Venues across Castle Street, including The Alchemist, Gaucho, Bacaro, Bouchon, Piccolino and Riva Blu.

Venues across Castle Street, including The Alchemist, Gaucho, Bacaro, Bouchon, Piccolino and Riva Blu. Highlights: There will be giant puppet waiters, glitter artists and the tub-thumping sounds from Batala Mersey with the softer tones of live jazz at Bouchon. Free yoga classes and a ukulele workshop will take place at the Town Hall and cocktail classes will be available at a range of venues.