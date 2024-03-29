Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An egg-cellent Easter trail has arrived at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock, offering free, family-friendly fun - and the chance to win a huge prize.

Launching on Good Friday (March 29) and running until Sunday, April 14, the free Bunny Tail Trail sees ten brightly coloured bunny vinyls hidden around the dock, each one containing a clue as to where the next bunny will be, and ultimately the Easter Bunny who can be found hiding in his burrow at the end of the trail. The adventure begins on the inner quay at The Nest, where children can pick up a free pair of rabbit ears and a sticker before embarking on the trail. After finding the first bunny here, simply scan the QR code with a mobile to reveal a rhyming riddle hinting at the next location.

The Bunny Tail Trail has launched at the Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

After all of the bunnies have been found on Liverpool’s scenic waterfront, and the Easter Bunny tracked down, the final QR code will allow visitors to enter a huge competition. One lucky winner will be treated to the ultimate family-friendly weekend on the dock, complete with an overnight stay, delicious food and drink and a goodie bag.

In addition to the Bunny Tail Trail, visitors can head to The Fandangoe DISCOTECCA in Britannia Courtyard. Extending its opening days for Easter weekend, The Fandangoe DISCOTECA is a micro-disco created by artist Annie Frost Nicholson, open from 12pm-3pm and 4pm-7pm on Good Friday and Saturday, and 12pm-4pm on Easter Sunday and bank holiday Monday.