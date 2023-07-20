‘Celebrating Bold Street’ and ‘Celebrating Castle Street’ are back this August after a three-year hiatus.
Organised by Liverpool BID Company, the free events celebrate the unique character of the famous streets and their local and independent businesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Scouse Busker competition will also take place across at each event, with the winning busker winning a free session in a recording studio and a chance to play at the famous Cavern.
Liverpool BID Company’s CEO, Bill Addy said Liverpool has “such a breadth of creative and characterful businesses” and the events are “an opportunity to kick back and spend a Sunday celebrating our city.”