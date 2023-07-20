Register
Free summer celebrations return to Liverpool’s Bold Street and Castle Street

The events feature a programme of street entertainment, music, workshops, and market stalls.

Emma Dukes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:02 BST

‘Celebrating Bold Street’ and ‘Celebrating Castle Street’ are back this August after a three-year hiatus.

Organised by Liverpool BID Company, the free events celebrate the unique character of the famous streets and their local and independent businesses.

The Scouse Busker competition will also take place across at each event, with the winning busker winning a free session in a recording studio and a chance to play at the famous Cavern.

Liverpool BID Company’s CEO, Bill Addy said Liverpool has “such a breadth of creative and characterful businesses” and the events are “an opportunity to kick back and spend a Sunday celebrating our city.”