Whether you’re attending the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores or Liverpool Hope, there are a number of freshers events and fairs across the city.

September is almost here and many people are gearing up to leave home for the first time and start university.

Whether you’re attending the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University or Liverpool Hope University, there are plenty of freshers events across the city, perfect for meeting new people and making life long friends.

What is freshers week?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Freshers week is an opportunity for new students to explore their new home, socialise and discover what their university has to offer, with many offering freshers fairs.

During freshers week, students are unlikely to have any lectures to attend, with the week dedicated to settling in and meeting new people.

When does freshers week start?

University of Liverpool: Freshers week begins on September 17, 2023.

Freshers week begins on September 17, 2023. Liverpool John Moores University: Freshers week begins on September 18, 2023.

Freshers week begins on September 18, 2023. Liverpool Hope University: Freshers week begins on September 25, 2023.

Concert Square is popular with students. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

Freshers fairs in Liverpool

The University of Liverpool will host its Welcome Fair on September 21 and 22, at the Guild of Students. The event will run from 9.00am until 4.00pm and is free to attend. Free welcome tours will take place during the same hours, with students asked to meet at University Square.

Liverpool John Moores University will host its Freshers Fair on September 22, at the Exhibition Centre. The event will run from 11.00am to 5.00pm and is free to attend. Those who would prefer a quieter experience can attend between 10.30am and 11.00am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool Hope University’s Freshers Fair will be held at Hope Park Sports Hall on September 27. The event will run from 11.00am to 4.00pm and is free to attend.

The University of Liverpool is top of the region once again. Image: University of Liverpool Faculty of Health

Freshers events in Liverpool

Regardless of which Liverpool uni you’re attending, there are a range of freshers events planned across the city this year. From Shindie’s iconic Freshers Party - perfect for indie music fans - to Hangar 34’s Neon Rave, there is something for everyone.

When is student night in Liverpool?

If you don’t get the chance to meet new people during freshers week, don’t worry! Student night takes place every Thursday in Liverpool.

Student night out recommendations