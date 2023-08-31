When does freshers week start in 2023? Freshers week start dates and events for all Liverpool universities
Whether you’re attending the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores or Liverpool Hope, there are a number of freshers events and fairs across the city.
September is almost here and many people are gearing up to leave home for the first time and start university.
Whether you’re attending the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University or Liverpool Hope University, there are plenty of freshers events across the city, perfect for meeting new people and making life long friends.
What is freshers week?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Freshers week is an opportunity for new students to explore their new home, socialise and discover what their university has to offer, with many offering freshers fairs.
During freshers week, students are unlikely to have any lectures to attend, with the week dedicated to settling in and meeting new people.
When does freshers week start?
- University of Liverpool: Freshers week begins on September 17, 2023.
- Liverpool John Moores University: Freshers week begins on September 18, 2023.
- Liverpool Hope University: Freshers week begins on September 25, 2023.
Freshers fairs in Liverpool
The University of Liverpool will host its Welcome Fair on September 21 and 22, at the Guild of Students. The event will run from 9.00am until 4.00pm and is free to attend. Free welcome tours will take place during the same hours, with students asked to meet at University Square.
Liverpool John Moores University will host its Freshers Fair on September 22, at the Exhibition Centre. The event will run from 11.00am to 5.00pm and is free to attend. Those who would prefer a quieter experience can attend between 10.30am and 11.00am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool Hope University’s Freshers Fair will be held at Hope Park Sports Hall on September 27. The event will run from 11.00am to 4.00pm and is free to attend.
Freshers events in Liverpool
Regardless of which Liverpool uni you’re attending, there are a range of freshers events planned across the city this year. From Shindie’s iconic Freshers Party - perfect for indie music fans - to Hangar 34’s Neon Rave, there is something for everyone.
When is student night in Liverpool?
If you don’t get the chance to meet new people during freshers week, don’t worry! Student night takes place every Thursday in Liverpool.
Student night out recommendations
- Concert Square is as popular with students as it is with stag and hens from out of town, so it gets pretty packed out on the weekend, but there is ample outdoor seating and a range of bars and pubs.
- Seel Street is the central hub of Liverpool nightlife, and the range of venues spans the entire street.
- The Baltic Triangle, on the city centre’s outskirts, is brimming with cool bars, street art and Liverpool’s first street food market. Venues such as the Botanical Garden, Sub Rosa and Black Lodge are hidden away and ideal for outdoor drinks.