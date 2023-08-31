We have the inside scoop on where to eat, drink and be merry as students head off to the University of Liverpool, John Moores or Hope and prepare for September’s Freshers Week.

Whether you're brand new to Liverpool and all it has to offer, or you just want a refresher, we have the inside scoop on the best places to eat, drink and explore in this vibrant city.

Bold Street eats and treats

Named as one of the UK's best shopping streets due to its eclectic mix of independent shops, cafés and bars, Bold Street will keep you coming back for more. As far as food goes, it's a world on one road, with everything from Turkish, and Lebanese to Korean and Mexican. And you can get your taste goods tingling without breaking the bank as there's plenty of cheap eats to grab.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

The road is pedestrianised, which means that if the weather is fine, then you can soak up the sun, but if you're after an even more casual dining experience, then you can always get your food to go and head to the steps of St Lukes, known locally as the Bombed Out Church.

Liverpool nightlife

With purple flag status, Liverpool's diverse nightlife has a lot to offer.

Concert Square is as popular with students as it is with stag and hens from out of town, so it gets pretty packed out on the weekend.

is as popular with students as it is with stag and hens from out of town, so it gets pretty packed out on the weekend. Seel Street is the central hub of Liverpool nightlife, and the range of venues spans the entire street.

is the central hub of Liverpool nightlife, and the range of venues spans the entire street. The Baltic Triangle, on the city centre's outskirts, is brimming with cool bars, street art and Liverpool's first street food market.

Getting about town

Now, let's talk getting around. If you're sticking to the city centre, it's incredibly walkable, but make sure you're wearing sensible footwear as some of the cobbled streets can prove tricky underfoot. If you're venturing further afield, you can either hop on a bus with an adult single costing no more than £2. If you prefer to travel by train, the Merseyrail network is another great way to discover all the city has to offer. Alternatively, you can hop on a Voi e-scooter. All users must have at least a provisional driving license and do not drink and ride!

The Voiager 5 e-scooter in use in Liverpool.

City culture

Whether you're a culture vulture, history buff or just want to learn more about the origins of the city, there's a museum for you. All are free to enter and have sizeable collections, though be warned some exhibitions at a few of the sites will set you back a few quid.

Down at the waterfront, The Museum of Liverpool explores the city's diverse history.

explores the city's diverse history. A short walk over to The Royal Albert Dock, and you can find Tate Liverpool as well as The Maritime and The International Slavery Museum .

as well as . Across town over on William Brown Street, The World Museum features a planetarium as well as approximately 80,000 artefacts from across the ancient world.

features a planetarium as well as approximately 80,000 artefacts from across the ancient world. The Walker Art Gallery has paintings, sculptures and decorative art from the 13th century to the present day.

Parks and green spaces

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the sun is shining, there's no shortage of green spaces in Liverpool in which to enjoy it. Sefton Park is more than 150 years old and can be explored on foot or on two wheels. The 200-acre site holds coveted Green Flag status, and with a lake, cafes and tennis courts, you can spend hours getting lost in nature. Don't forget to visit the Grade II-listed Sefton Park Palm House nestled within the grounds. The three-tier-domed glass conservatory provides a welcome warming relief from the biting cold in the winter months.