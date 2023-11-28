Girls Aloud will visit major cities around the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool, Dublin and Manchester.

Popular noughties group, Girls Aloud, have announced a major arena tour for 2024, in memory of Sarah Harding.

The Girls Aloud Show tour will be dedicated to the former member, who passed away from terminal cancer in September 2021, and will be the pop group's first tour in 11 years.

When will Girls Aloud be in Liverpool?

Girls Aloud will perform at the M&S Bank Arena on June 29, 2024, for their final show of the tour.

How to get tickets for Girls Aloud in Liverpool

General sale tickets for the Girls Aloud Show tour in 2024 will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday, December 1 via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will also take place earlier in the week.

When is the pre-sale and how can I access it?

The pre-sale for The Girls Aloud Show dates will start at 9.00am on Wednesday, November 29.To access the pre-sale, you need to sign up on Girls Aloud's website. It is a simple form and requires an email address and for you to confirm your country of residence.

How much will tickets cost?

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Girls Aloud gig at the M&S Bank Arena will cost between £58.81 and £101.75 for seated tickets. General standing tickets are priced at £73 and standing tickets in the Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat VIP Zone will cost £208.75.

Full list of locations and tour dates

May 2024

May 18 - 3Arena, Dublin

May 20 - SSE Arena, Belfast

May 23 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 24 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 27 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

May 31 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

June 2024