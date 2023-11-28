Girls Aloud Tour 2024: Liverpool tour dates, locations, ticket prices and how to get tickets
Girls Aloud will visit major cities around the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool, Dublin and Manchester.
Popular noughties group, Girls Aloud, have announced a major arena tour for 2024, in memory of Sarah Harding.
The Girls Aloud Show tour will be dedicated to the former member, who passed away from terminal cancer in September 2021, and will be the pop group's first tour in 11 years.
When will Girls Aloud be in Liverpool?
Girls Aloud will perform at the M&S Bank Arena on June 29, 2024, for their final show of the tour.
How to get tickets for Girls Aloud in Liverpool
General sale tickets for the Girls Aloud Show tour in 2024 will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday, December 1 via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will also take place earlier in the week.
When is the pre-sale and how can I access it?
The pre-sale for The Girls Aloud Show dates will start at 9.00am on Wednesday, November 29.To access the pre-sale, you need to sign up on Girls Aloud's website. It is a simple form and requires an email address and for you to confirm your country of residence.
How much will tickets cost?
According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Girls Aloud gig at the M&S Bank Arena will cost between £58.81 and £101.75 for seated tickets. General standing tickets are priced at £73 and standing tickets in the Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat VIP Zone will cost £208.75.
Full list of locations and tour dates
May 2024
- May 18 - 3Arena, Dublin
- May 20 - SSE Arena, Belfast
- May 23 - AO Arena, Manchester
- May 24 - AO Arena, Manchester
- May 27 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- May 31 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
June 2024
- June 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- June 4 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- June 8 - OVO Arena, Glasgow
- June 12 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- June 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- June 18 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- June 22 - The O2, London
- June 23 - The O2, London
- June 29 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool