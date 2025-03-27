The latest announcement comes after the big reveal of the Acoustic Stage and Field of Avalon earlier this week

Glastonbury Festival have revealed their line up for the West Houts Stage in 2025.

The acts include US sensation Doechii, Maribou State and nostalgia courtesy of En Vogue.

The announcement comes as the festival continues to drop stage-by-stage announcements before ticket resales commence.

Glastonbury Festival’s approach to revealing more of their 2025 line-up continues today, with the announcement of the artists set to perform on the West Hoults Stage .

This year’s headline acts on the stage include Doechii , a popular rumoured act throughout the speculation who else would be confirmed over the last few weeks, Maribou State and Overmono .

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The West Holts lineup promises performances including the instrumental brilliance of BadBadNotGood , the iconic R&B of En Vogue , the desert blues of Vieux Farka Touré , and the innovative sounds of Glass Beams .

From the soulful vocals of Amaarae and Greentea Peng to the jazz-infused rhythms of Yussef Dayes and the raw energy of Kneecap and Bob Vylan, there's something for everyone as the stage proudly boasts being “a multinational selection of artists spanning hip hop, soul, dance, reggae, afro, psyche & jazz.”

The last announcement comes only days after organisers revealed the line-ups for both the Acoustic Stage and Field of Avalon, with the latest announced artists joining the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, Charli XCX and more when the festival takes place from June 25 2025.

Glastonbury 2025 - West Hoults Stage line-up

Friday

Maribou State

BadBadNotGood

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

Vieux Farka Touré

Glass Beams

Cazriel & Paco Amoroso

Corto.Alto

Saturday

Amaa Rae

Doechii

Greentea Peng

Yussef Dayes

Kneecap

Bob Vylan

Nilüfer Yanya

Infinity Song

Sunday

Overmono

Parcels

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Goat

Black Uhuru

Cymande

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble

Thandii

