It’s good news for those looking to attend Glastonbury Festival 2025 and didn’t get the chance to pick up tickets during the first sale date.

Overnight, the UK Government announced plans that look to curb or stop altogether the rise of reseller ticket prices on the secondary market, including concerts, sporting events and more - including Glastonbury.

Not that it should be a problem, owing to the fact that the organisers themselves have given strict instructions to those hoping to pick up a returned ticket in Spring that the only outlet they should consider using is See Tickets - who also were involved in the first wave of sales in late 2024.

So if that news hasn’t got you buzzing for the festival season to begin yet - how about the latest raft of rumours regarding artists who could join the previously announced Sir Rod Stewart and Neil Young, who accidentally revealed his involvement after a miscommunication regarding the BBC’s involvement in the event?

We’ve taken a look around social media and the always helpful eFestivals website to bring you 25 artists who are still rumoured in January 2025 to be performing at Worthy Farm this year.

So who are people hoping will be announced when the second wave of acts are confirmed a little later in the year?

1 . Beyoncé Having headlined Glastonbury in 2011 with an unforgettable set, Beyoncé remains a fan-favourite contender to return to Worthy Farm with her powerhouse performances and chart-topping hits. | Getty Images

2 . Fred Again Fred Again... has quickly become one of the most exciting live acts in electronic music, and fans are hoping 2025 will mark his return to Worthy Farm after his 2023 performance with his emotional and high-energy productions. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo, pop’s rising superstar, last graced Glastonbury’s iconic stages in 2022, but her recent album success and massive global tours make her a strong contender to return once again in 2025. | Getty Images

4 . Rihanna Although she’s never performed at Glastonbury, Rihanna’s potential appearance would bring a mix of chart-dominating anthems and high-fashion style to the festival. Her appearance could coincide with the release of her long-awaited new album. | Getty Images for The Daily Front