Here’s how Grand National attendees can get to Aintree Racecourse this weekend by bus, car and train.

The Grand National is held annually in the small village of Aintree near Liverpool. While locals will have no problem finding its famous racecourse, those visiting the area for the festivities for the first time may not be so sure.

Aintree, which is located in the Metropolitan Borough of Sefton, Merseyside, that borders Liverpool, has been home to the Grand National since 1839. Almost 200 years on, many still venture to the racecourse while others up and down the country tune in and watch it on screen.

Each year the three-day Grand National event is attended by thousands making their way to the iconic Aintree Racecourse to watch the races in person. However, those who are not too familiar with the area may have trouble locating it.

The race track is situated on a main road meaning it can be easily found by those heading to the event by car. It also has nearby links to both train and bus services.

We break down how those travelling into Aintree for the Grand National festivities this week can find their way to the racecourse.

How to get to the 2023 Grand National by bus

Those travelling from the city of Liverpool or towards it will be able to get several bus services, including the 300, 311, 345, 350 and 351 lines.

Both the 300 and 345 services have a stop right by the racecourse. If you’re going towards Southport on the 300 or Waddicar on the 345, you will get off at Aintree Station bus stop B, which is opposite the racecourse.

However, if you’re travelling in the other direction towards Liverpool on either the 300 or 345, the nearest stop to the racecourse is Aintree Station bus stop c which is slightly past the venue.

How to get to the 2023 Grand National by car

Alternatively, those planning to travel into Aintree via car will be able to input the following postcode onto their sat nav - L9 5AS.

Whether you’re travelling from the north or south of the country, you will first need to head towards the M6.

If you’re driving from the south, you will then need to leave the M6 at J21A and join M62 west. The next exit drivers should look for is at J6, where they should leave M62 to join the M57. From there, you will be able to follow signs for the races.

Drivers from the north will need to leave the M6 at J26 to join M58. From there, they will be able to see signs for the races, which they can follow.

The racecourse can also be accessed by those driving in from the Mersey Tunnel. Once through, drivers can follow the signs to Preston and, later, the A59. As they get closer, signs for the races will show the way to the venue.

How to get to the 2023 Grand National by train

Finally, Grand National attendees hoping to get to the racecourse via train can get a local service from Liverpool City Centre station.

The Merseyrail service to Aintree has increased services running through the Grand National period. Across the three-day festival, trains are as frequent as every seven minutes.