What Grand National visitors should avoid in their outfits across the three-day festival.

Each spring, horse racing fans rock up to the annual Grand National three-day festival in their best looks. To many, the festivities hosted at Aintree are an excuse to dress to impress, but there are some outfit choices that could see you miss out on the action.

The Jockey Club, who own the Aintree racecourse as well as some of the country’s other big race courses, clarified the Grand National dress code ahead of the 2023 event at the start of the year.

At the time, exceptions to the event’s non-strict dress code were outlined. This detailed some of the clothing and outfits that are not allowed to be worn by visitors.

In a statement , The Jockey Club’s chief executive, Nevin Truesdale, explained the company wanted visitors to dress in what they "feel most comfortable and confident on race days."

We break down what those heading to the Grand National should avoid wearing.

Is there a dress code for Grand National visitors?

There is no official dress code for those attending the Grand National festivities. However, visitors could be refused entry for particular outfit choices.

The Jockey Club, the horse racing company that owns 15 of Britain’s most famous racecourses, including Aintree, clarified the dress code for the event in February.

The company’s website states that fancy dress, including inappropriate/offensive outfits or clothing that could be considered "vulgar or derogatory," is not allowed.