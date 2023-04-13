The weather for Grand National is set to pick up over the weekend.

This weekend marks the popular Grand National, and those set to watch the races in person are undoubtedly hoping for some good weather. While the weekend is expected to have sunny spells, spectators may also want to pack an umbrella as it’s looking a bit unpredictable.

The three-day festival is set to kick off today (April 13) and will run into the early weekend before wrapping up on Saturday, April 15. According to the Met Office, it will have a rainy start, but this is expected to clear up before Saturday’s main event.

Taking place annually across the rainy season of April, the event is no stranger to rain. Last year’s festival was also expected to have rain and wind across the first day of the action.

The Grand National festival will be clear any of the after effects of Storm Noa, which brought strong winds and heavy rain across the coast on Wednesday (April 12).

We break down what those attending can expect from the weather across the three-day Grand National festival according to the Met Office .

What is the weather expected to be like over the Grand National weekend?

Thursday

Clouds are set to line the skies across the Grand National three-day festival, with Thursday also expected to bring strong winds and light rain, which will be broken up by sunny intervals later in the day.

Winds will hit a maximum gust of 40mph in the morning and will ease towards the end of the day to 30mph. Rain will accompany the strong wind from the early morning and will continue into the late afternoon. The sun is set to come out of the clouds for spells across the day, including in the late afternoon, before it sets for the evening.

Highs: 10°

Lows: 5°

Friday

Friday is expected to see more sun throughout the Ladies Day festivities. While clouds will cover the skies in the morning and early afternoon, the sun will come away from the clouds and shine down on Aintree crowds until it sets.

Highs: 11°

Lows: 5°

Saturday

The sunny weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday is set to see the sunshine across Aintree throughout the day. It will later take coverage behind the clouds over the early evening.

Highs: 12°