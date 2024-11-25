Sports Personality of the Year 2024 returns to MediaCity UK- and full details have been confirmed

The prestigious BBC event has found a new home in Salford, and 2024 will be no different. The ceremony shines the light on some of the biggest sporting stars of the last 12 months.

Taking place on December 17, details for SPOTY have been finalised by the BBC. This includes the hosts and the time of when the event will take place next month.

2024 has been a big year for sport. Highlights included the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, Euro 2024 across Germany, Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups and the Champions League final on home soil, at Wembley Stadium.

Who will host BBC SPOTY 2024?

The hosting team has been confirmed for the televised event this year. Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will host the star-studded ceremony which takes place from 7pm to 9pm.

How to get tickets to BBC SPOTY 2024

Tickets for this year's show will be available via a ballot. For more information and to register please go to sroaudiences. Audiences can also get involved with the programme by voting for their winner on the night.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: "Once again, it’s been a nail-biting, thrilling and emotional year of amazing sport. From the Olympics to men’s Euros to records broken across the country and the world, we can’t wait to look back and enjoy it all over again.

“We were spoiled and it’s impossible to know who will receive the awards. Thankfully the audience gets to decide who claims the Sports Personality of the Year Award, so we don't have to. Regardless of who wins, it’s sure to be a special evening celebrating sporting greatness and I can’t wait to attend my first in the job.”

Full list of categories at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024

Sports Personality of the Year

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award