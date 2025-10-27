Heidi Range, Perrie Edwards and Kerry Katona. | Getty/Canva

A brand-new series starring some of the UK’s most iconic girlband stars is set to air this week.

Following the success of Boybands Forever last year, the award-winning Mindhouse Productions and Louis Theroux are releasing Girlbands Forever, a new three-part programme for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from award-winning.

The new series will explore the inside story of girlband fever throughout the 90s and beyond, and features in depth interviews with members of All Saints, Atomic Kitten, Eternal, Little Mix, Mis-Teeq and Sugababes.

Viewers can expect to hear from Heidi Range, Kelle Bryan, Kerry Katona, Melanie Blatt, Perrie Edwards and Su-Elise Nash.

The series will also feature interviews with names across the industry including Andy McCluskey, Clara Amfo, Darcus Beese OBE, Lucie Cave, MNEK, Nicki Chapman, Pete Tong, Pete Waterman, Scott Mills and Tulisa.

Heidi Range, Perrie Edwards and Kerry Katona. | Getty/Canva

Speaking about the new programme, Louis Theroux, Executive Producer for Mindhouse, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of making this wonderful series.

“I well remember when the Spice Girls, Eternal and All Saints burst on the scene in the 90s. It was a special time in pop music and British culture generally. Then in their wake came a parade of girl bands, made up of girls who were all in different ways beautiful, talented and often very funny.

“Going back and rediscovering all that music and those videos and the interviews they did has been an absolute pleasure. There was pain behind the music, too, and as is so often the case there was price to be paid for that level of young fame. But mainly we wanted this to be a celebration of a time of very special music and talent.”

Girlbands Forever airs on BBC Two and iPlayer on November 1.