The Gladiators Live Tour makes its UK debut with high-octane shows across Liverpool, Manchester, and more. Here's how to secure your tickets.

The Gladiators Live Tour is set to makes its global debut in arenas across the UK for the very first time later this year - and it’s coming to Liverpool and Manchester.

Featuring the new stars of the UK TV series Gladiators, the live show will be high-octane two-hour show with all the fan-favourite events and the ultimate Eliminator.

Gladiators Live will kick off its nationwide tour in Liverpool, Manchester and London this November, before heading to Birmingham in December. Tickets will be available from Thursday, April 17.

Gladiators Live UK tour dates

Nov 1, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (two shows)

Nov 2, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (two shows)

Nov 22, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena (two shows)

Nov 23, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena (two shows)

Nov 29, 2025 - London OVO Arena Wembley (two shows)

Nov 30, 2025 - London OVO Arena Wembley (two shows)

Dec 13, 2025 - Birmingham bp pulse (two shows)

Dec 14, 2025 - Birmingham bp pulse (two shows)

Tickets will be available at various price points and will go on sale at 10.00am on Thursday, April 17 here.