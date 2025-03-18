You know you’re in for some fun when a show rolls into town called The Dinosaur that Pooped at Rock Show....

There’s literally no better way to spend afternoon with your little ones than visit to the theatre.

And this Saturday, me and my three little cherubs aged two, four and five did just that as McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter brought their children’s book series to life on the stage.

My children love reading and settling down with a good book, mix that with some silly toilet humour and you’ve got The Dinosaur that Pooped series.

The show, which reently visited Bristol’s Hippodrome , stopped this weekend at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre to the delight of youngsters across the Fylde coast.

My little ones love visiting the theatre and I find it a great way to keep them entertained and away from their iPads for at least a short time.

This show is fast, engaging and full of fun.

Even my youngest who is almost about to turn three - sat for the full 90 minutes completely and utterly engaged with the characters.

This show follows Danny and his best friend Dino as they try to get tickets to see their favourite band McFlush play their final ever concert.

But with a villainous band manager lurking, nothing goes to plan.

The story is an adaption of the number 1 best-selling books by Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter and was a real hit with a wide range of children from as young as two to as old as 10.

For us the best part had to be when Dino’s tummy rumbled ahe he pooped the whole rock show!

The small but perfectky formed cast clearly loved their roles which added that extra little bit of sparkle. And the highlight of foam poop being blown onto the stage attracted laughs and squeals from all the children in the audience.

It was heartwarming to watch all my little ones giggling throughout.

If you’ve got a little one and are looking for something fun to do check out The Dinosaur that Pooped at Rock Show as it tours the UK.

It will be visiting:

Manchester Opera Houseon March 23

Sunderland Fire Station on March 30

Weston Super MAre Playhouse on April 20

St Helens Theatre Royal on May 25

Middlesborough Town Hall on May 26

Liverpool Empire on June 22

Middleton Arena on July 27

Durham Gala Theatre November 1

For more dates or for ticket information visit the website here.