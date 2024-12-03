I’m a Celebrity has got a new favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle this week. The hit ITV show is in its final few days and the eliminations have started.
But for the first time since the show premiered back in November, McFly singer Danny Jones is no longer the favourite to win. At least according to Oddschecker.
1. Jane Moore - eliminated
The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29. | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Dean McCullough - eliminated
The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV
3. Tulisa Contostavlos - eliminated
The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2. | ITV Photo: ITV
4. Melvin Odoom - eliminated
Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV