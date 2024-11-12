I’m A Celebrity line up 2024: Campmates reveal their fears ahead of new series as start date confirmed
ITV has introduced the celebrities who will feature on this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with a series of video interviews.
Ant and Dec will be returning to host the 24th series of the famous show.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.
Who will present the spin-off show?
ITV2 will launch a new companion show called I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked this year. The programme will be hosted by jungle star Joel Dommett, Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers and reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson.
Who are the celebrities confirmed for the 24th series?
Dancer - Oti Mabuse
Corrie Star - Alan Halsall
Loose Women panellist and Journalist - Jane Moore
Radio 1 DJ - Dean McCullough
N-Dubz Singer - Tulisa Contostavlos
TV Presenter and DJ - Melvin Odoom
TV Personality - Coleen Rooney
Former Boxing Champion - Barry McGuigan
Podcaster and Content Creator - GK Barry
McFly Star - Danny Jones
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return to our screens on ITV1 on Sunday November 17 at 9pm.
