A new interactive art studio has opened in Liverpool, the first in England of its kind.
Visitors to Splash Art on Duke Street will be offered an unconventional kind of art experience, and will be given the chance to create art themselves by splashing, squirting and even shooting paint at canvases within the studio.
Created by Jasmin Ungar from Germany who first started creating art as a form of meditation, Splash Art encourages its visitors to discover the joy of creating and to get messy in doing so.
Jasmin said: "Splash Art gives visitors permission to leave the day-to-day behind, and the freedom to express themselves. Guests are encouraged to create, get messy, release their frustrations and celebrate their joy.”
"Splash Art was created with the belief that art should be accessible to anyone, whether your little one is just starting to hold a paintbrush or you're a seasoned pro looking for a new creative outlet.
"We want to give people an unforgettable art experience. We are made to create, so let’s create together!"
The space can fit 60 people and visitors can paint alongside strangers, or customers can book a private party making the space perfect for group events.