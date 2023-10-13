As the weather turns colder and wetter, you might have an urge to stay in and put off plans to visit the city. But, there are actually tons of fun things you can do in Liverpool, whilst keeping dry.
From visiting our wonderful museums and galleries, e-karting and mini golf to enjoying a pint in an 18th century pub, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places across the city to keep dry.
Whether you are heading into town to meet a friend or looking for something to do with the kids, these are 20 of our favourite things to do around Liverpool, to brighten up those rainy days.
1. Paint pottery on Smithdown Road
Visit Frankie’s Paint It Pottery on Smithdown Road for a relaxing couple of hours. The Studio Fee is £3 per person and there are a range of different items to paint, for different prices. Your creation will then be glazed and you’ll have a lovely permanent keepsake. Photo: Frankie’s Paint It Pottery
2. Visit the historic Philharmonic Dining Rooms
Grab food or a drink at this unique historic pub in the heart of the Georgian Quarter - and check out its iconic loos. Photo: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia
3. Visit Liverpool Central Library
Liverpool Central Library is perfect for the whole family, with a family area and a child friendly environment. It features a wide range of child books and computers to use, as well as a cafe. Photo: kmiragaya - stock.adobe.com
4. Have a mooch in News From Nowhere
News From Nowhere is a feminist radical bookshop ran by a women’s collective. Offering educational literature, left-wing newspapers and much more, the bookstore also offers free book swaps. It is the perfect place for a mooch, with so many different topics to browse, and a selection of quirky pins, badges, stickers and bookmarks to look at. It’s located on Bold Street, meaning it’s easy to grab a book and then sit in one of the street’s independent coffee shops. Photo: News From Nowhere via Instagram