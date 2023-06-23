Jack Whitehall is set to perform in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as part of his UK comedy tour. The comedian is most known for his appearances on Travels with my Father, Bad Education and Fresh Meat.
Whitehall has just completed three sell-out arena tours and is now back with his ‘Settle Down’ tour. The comedian said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.
“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”
Jack will perform at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Sunday, June 25. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy performance.
What time does Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena start and finish?
According to the M&S Bank Arena, doors will open to the event at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7.30pm. It is recommended to come to the arena early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.
The show will finish at around 9.15pm.
How to get last minute tickets for Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.
Last-minute tickets are available on the arena website for Jack Whitehall at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. At the time of writing, there is limited availability, so you will need to act fast if you’re still considering going to the comedy performances.
Jack Whitehall UK tour dates
June 23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
June 24 - Manchester - Ao Arena
June 25 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena
July 4 - Cardiff - International Arena
July 5 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
June 7 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
July 8 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
July 9 - Cardiff - International Arena
July 10 Cardiff - International Arena
July 11 - Llandudno - Theatre Cymru
July 12 - York - Barbican
July 13 - Wolverhampton - Civic At The Halls
July 14 - London - The O2
July 15 - London - The O2
July 16 - London - The O2
August 20 - Edinburgh - Playhouse
August 21 - Edinburgh - Playhouse