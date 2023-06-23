Everything you need to know ahead of Jack Whitehall’s stand up performance at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool including door times and tickets.

Jack Whitehall is set to perform in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as part of his UK comedy tour. The comedian is most known for his appearances on Travels with my Father, Bad Education and Fresh Meat.

Whitehall has just completed three sell-out arena tours and is now back with his ‘Settle Down’ tour. The comedian said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”

Most Popular

Jack will perform at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Sunday, June 25. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy performance.

What time does Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena start and finish?

According to the M&S Bank Arena, doors will open to the event at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7.30pm. It is recommended to come to the arena early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.

The show will finish at around 9.15pm.

How to get last minute tickets for Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.

Last-minute tickets are available on the arena website for Jack Whitehall at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. At the time of writing, there is limited availability, so you will need to act fast if you’re still considering going to the comedy performances.

Jack Whitehall UK tour dates

June 23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

June 24 - Manchester - Ao Arena

June 25 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena

July 4 - Cardiff - International Arena

July 5 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

June 7 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

July 8 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

July 9 - Cardiff - International Arena

July 10 Cardiff - International Arena

July 11 - Llandudno - Theatre Cymru

July 12 - York - Barbican

July 13 - Wolverhampton - Civic At The Halls

July 14 - London - The O2

July 15 - London - The O2

July 16 - London - The O2

August 20 - Edinburgh - Playhouse