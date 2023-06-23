Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena: Full information including door times and how to get tickets

Everything you need to know ahead of Jack Whitehall’s stand up performance at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool including door times and tickets.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

Jack Whitehall is set to perform in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as part of his UK comedy tour. The comedian is most known for his appearances on Travels with my Father, Bad Education and Fresh Meat.

Whitehall has just completed three sell-out arena tours and is now back with his ‘Settle Down’ tour. The comedian said:  “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”

Most Popular

    Jack will perform at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Sunday, June 25. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy performance.

    What time does Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena start and finish?

    According to the M&S Bank Arena, doors will open to the event at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7.30pm. It is recommended to come to the arena early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.

    The show will finish at around 9.15pm.

    How to get last minute tickets for Jack Whitehall at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena. 

    Last-minute tickets are available on the arena website for Jack Whitehall at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. At the time of writing, there is limited availability, so you will need to act fast if you’re still considering going to the comedy performances.

    Jack Whitehall UK tour dates

    June 23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

    June 24 - Manchester - Ao Arena

    June 25 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena

    July 4 - Cardiff - International Arena

    July 5 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

    June 7 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

    July 8 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

    July 9 - Cardiff - International Arena

    July 10 Cardiff - International Arena

    July 11 - Llandudno - Theatre Cymru

    July 12 - York - Barbican

    July 13 - Wolverhampton - Civic At The Halls

    July 14 - London - The O2

    July 15 - London - The O2

    July 16 - London - The O2

    August 20 - Edinburgh - Playhouse

    August 21 - Edinburgh - Playhouse

    Related topics:Jack WhitehallTicketsLiverpool