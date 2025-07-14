Jimmy McGovern’s new Liverpool drama 'Unforgivable' release date revealed - cast and how to watch
The release date for Jimmy McGovern’s new, highly-anticipated Liverpool drama has been revealed.
Considered to be Liverpool-writing royalty, Jimmy McGovern has produced countless hit television series including Brookside, Time, Cracker and Accused. Filmed in Liverpool, his new original drama explores the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family, and features notable Liverpool and North West names.
Here is everything you need to know about the drama.
BBC Unforgivable cast
Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time - will feature in the 90-minute
Further cast includes Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay, This Town), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders, Taken Down) and Fin McParland making his television debut.
What is Jimmy McGovern’s new drama Unforgivable about?
Set and filmed in Liverpool, the fictional drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.
Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.
Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions said: “This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas: Common, Care, Reg and Anthony.”
Speaking last year, writer Jimmy McGovern added: "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."
How watch the BBC Unforgivable trailer
Watch the video above or watch it here.
The 90-minute drama will be produced by LA Productions for BBC Two.
Unforgivable will be available on iPlayer from 6.00am on Thursday, July 24, airing on BBC Two at 9.00pm that evening.
