A gritty new drama is coming to the BBC.

The release date for Jimmy McGovern’s new, highly-anticipated Liverpool drama has been revealed.

Considered to be Liverpool-writing royalty, Jimmy McGovern has produced countless hit television series including Brookside, Time, Cracker and Accused. Filmed in Liverpool, his new original drama explores the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family, and features notable Liverpool and North West names.

Here is everything you need to know about the drama.

Bobby Schofield as Joe in Unforgivable, coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

BBC Unforgivable cast

Further cast includes Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay, This Town), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders, Taken Down) and Fin McParland making his television debut.

David Threlfall as Brian in Unforgivable, coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

What is Jimmy McGovern’s new drama Unforgivable about?

Set and filmed in Liverpool, the fictional drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.

Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Katherine in Unforgivable, coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions said: “This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas: Common, Care, Reg and Anthony.”

Speaking last year, writer Jimmy McGovern added: "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."

How watch the BBC Unforgivable trailer

Watch the video above or watch it here.

Anna Friel as Anna in Unforgivable, coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

The 90-minute drama will be produced by LA Productions for BBC Two.

Unforgivable will be available on iPlayer from 6.00am on Thursday, July 24, airing on BBC Two at 9.00pm that evening.