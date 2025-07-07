Johnny Vegas and Stephen Mulhern film ITV gameshow You Bet! in Liverpool city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:30 BST

Johnny Vegas joins Stephen Mulhern filming the beloved gameshow You Bet! on location in Liverpool city centre.

Johnny Vegas and Stephen Mulhern were spotted filming ITV gameshow You Bet! in Liverpool city centre on Friday.

The legendary gameshow was rebooted in 2024, after first launching in 1988. The new series, You Bet! On Tour, sees Stephen Mulhern leave the studio and go on tour across the country with a panel of celebrity guests.

The panel for the latest series includes former host Holly Willoughby, , Johnny Vegas, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Alex Brooker, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Alison Hammond, Babatunde Aléshé, Josie Gibson, Danny Jones, Eddie Kadi, Judi Love, Oti Mabuse, Nick Mohammed, AJ Odudu, Will Best, Greg Rutherford, Adam and Ryan Thomas, and Josh Widdicombe.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Stephen said: 'I’m absolutely thrilled that You Bet! is back - and this time we’re hitting the road!

Dockside Digital captured photos of Johnny Vegas filming for the new season at the Pier Head on Friday, while a small crowd gathered to watch. Take a look below.

You Bet! On Tour.

1. You Bet! On Tour

You Bet! On Tour. | Dockside Digital

You Bet! On Tour.

2. You Bet! On Tour

You Bet! On Tour. | Dockside Digital

You Bet! On Tour.

3. You Bet! On Tour

You Bet! On Tour. | Dockside Digital

You Bet! On Tour.

4. You Bet! On Tour

You Bet! On Tour. | Dockside Digital

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Johnny VegasITVLiverpoolFilm
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice