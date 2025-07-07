Johnny Vegas and Stephen Mulhern were spotted filming ITV gameshow You Bet! in Liverpool city centre on Friday.

The legendary gameshow was rebooted in 2024, after first launching in 1988. The new series, You Bet! On Tour, sees Stephen Mulhern leave the studio and go on tour across the country with a panel of celebrity guests.

The panel for the latest series includes former host Holly Willoughby, , Johnny Vegas, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Alex Brooker, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Alison Hammond, Babatunde Aléshé, Josie Gibson, Danny Jones, Eddie Kadi, Judi Love, Oti Mabuse, Nick Mohammed, AJ Odudu, Will Best, Greg Rutherford, Adam and Ryan Thomas, and Josh Widdicombe.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Stephen said: 'I’m absolutely thrilled that You Bet! is back - and this time we’re hitting the road!

Dockside Digital captured photos of Johnny Vegas filming for the new season at the Pier Head on Friday, while a small crowd gathered to watch. Take a look below.

