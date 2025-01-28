Jools Holland Tour: music maestro set to hit the road with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - dates and tickets
- Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra are hitting the road again in 2025.
- The Autumn and Winter tour, set to begin in October, brings Irish sensation Imelda May on the road for all dates.
- Here’s the full list of dates and venues, and how you can get tickets when they go on sale.
Jools Holland and his legendary Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are heading out on the road again for their 2025 Autumn/Winter tour, with 30 dates lined up across the UK.
Kicking off in Southend on October 30, the tour will stop at some of the UK’s most iconic venues, including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo, with special guest Imelda May joining Jools during the tour.
Imelda May, one of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, is known for her genre-defying mix of blues, rock, soul, gospel, and jazz. From high-profile collaborations with Jeff Beck to performing alongside legends like Lou Reed, Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, and Robert Plant, Imelda has cemented her place as a powerhouse performer.
Speaking about May coming on the Autumn and Winter tour, Holland spoke highly of the artist: "From the moment I first heard and saw her, I knew she was one of the greats. Imelda’s voice has a way of making both ballads and boogie woogie absolutely unforgettable.
“She understands music in a way that few do, seamlessly blending the old with the new.”
The tour also marks a bittersweet moment as the orchestra bid farewell to long-time drummer and rhythm king, Gilson Lavis, who’s retiring after decades of keeping the beat.
Stepping into Gilson’s shoes is Ed Richardson, who shared his excitement about joining the fold: "I’ve been a fan of Gilson since my dad first sat me down to watch the Hootenanny. His iconic style has been a huge influence on me.
“Taking on this role is an honour, and I’ll do my best to keep the drum chair as exciting as he made it!”
Fans can still look forward to seeing familiar faces on stage, with the incredible Ruby Turner bringing her signature boogie-woogie magic, alongside outstanding vocalists Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.
Where is Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra touring in the UK?
Jools Holland is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:
- October 30 2025 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- October 31 2025 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- November 1 2025 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- November 2 2025 - Derngate, Northampton
- November 6 2025 - Colosseum, Watford
- November 7 2025 - Hexagon, Reading
- November 8 2025 - Victoria Hall, Stoke
- November 9 2025 - New Theatre, Oxford
- November 12 2025 - Guildhall, Portsmouth
- November 13 2025 - Forum, Bath
- November 14 2025 - Pavilion, Bournemouth
- November 15 2025 - G Live, Guildford
- November 20 2025 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- November 21 2025 - Royal Albert Hall, London
- November 22 2025 - Royal Albert Hall, London
- November 27 2025 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- November 28 2025 - City Hall, Sheffield
- November 29 2925 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- November 30 2025 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- December 3 2025 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- December 4 2025 - Globe, Stockton
- December 5 2025 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- December 6 2025 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- December 12 2025 - Pavilion, Plymouth
- December 13 2025 - Brighton Centre
- December 17 2025 - Barbican, York
- December 18 2025 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- December 19 2025 - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- December 20 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- December 21 2025 - Beacon, Bristol
When can I get tickets to see Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on tour?
Tickets to see Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will go on general sale on January 31 2025 through Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
Are you excited to see what Jools has in his repertoire during the Autumn and Winter tour with the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, or have you seen Imelda May perform live before? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by dropping a comment down below.
