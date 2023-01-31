There’s also a series of special events planned.

Knowsley Safari has announced that children can visit the attraction for free during tomorrow’s (Wednesday 1) teacher strike.

It means that visitors will be able to bring affordable learning to life, enjoying a series of fun and educational displays throughout the day - including sea lion and birds of prey.

There’s also a series of special events planned to keep little learners busy all day. They’ll be able to join a choice of animal talks – about giraffes, meerkats and tigers – to find out lots of fascinating facts about these favourite species.

Touch tables will be located around the Foot Safari with interactive stations promoting behaviour changes around environmental issues such as deforestation, plastic pollution and Reclaiming Reds - a local project that aims to kickstart the long-term process of bringing back red squirrels to the Knowsley Estate and surrounding areas.

All school aged children can take advantage of the offer, which runs this Wednesday, February 1.

Knowsley Safari’s Head of Learning and Discovery Nikki Burton Mallot said: “Our education team will be hosting lots of fun interactive activities, displays and talks this Wednesday – all aimed at helping educate children on theimportance of conservation and the role we all have to play in the long-term survival of vulnerable species, like the incredible animals here at the Safari.”

Free children’s tickets are available now on Knowsley Safari’s website and must be pre-booked, with children accompanied by a paying adult. An adult ticket costs £12.

For further information and to book tickets please visit here.

