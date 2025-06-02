The limited series, working title Lazarus, is being produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions.

Not to be confused with Apple TV+’s upcoming serial killer series starring Stephen Graham, the new Amazon thriller is described as a “gripping series that captures your attention instantly”, the thriller features huge names such as Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, with filming taking place around the North West.

Sam Claflin who serves as executive producer, has been cast as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus plot

Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning Fool Me Once producer Danny Brocklehurst, Laz returns home following his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben said: “Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death.”

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus cast

Sam Claflin

Bill Nighy

Alexandra Roach

Kate Ashfield

Roisin Gallagher

David Fynn

Curtis Tennant

Karla Crome

When will Harlan Coben’s Lazarus be released?

According to Amazon, the series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It is expected to be released some time in 2025, though an official date has not yet been announced.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus filming locations

Filming locations spotted so far are as follows:

Georgian Quarter, Liverpool

Sefton Park, Liverpool

King Street, Manchester

Ducie Street, Manchester

Chinatown, Manchester

The Midland Hotel, Morecambe

Take a look at the gallery below to see Lazarus being filmed around the North West last year.

1 . Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming Actor Sam Claflin filming crime drama Lazarus for Amazon Prime in Faulkner Square, Liverpool Georgian Quarter. | Ian Fairbrother

2 . Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming Sam Claflin filming Lazarus in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter. | Ian Fairbrother

3 . Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming Fencing was erected near The Midland hotel in Morecambe for the filming of Prime Video series Lazarus. | Terry Tyson Photo: Terry Tyson

4 . Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming Pink signs were put up at the Winter Gardens car park saying 'Lazu Base, Cars' for the crews in Morecambe for filming. | Moira MacDiarmid Photo: Moira MacDiarmid