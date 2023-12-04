Craig Charles to host 'legendary' Boxing Day 'house party' - how to get tickets
Tickets are on sale now.
Legendary DJ, and iconic Scouser, Craig Charles is set to host a huge Boxing Day party in Liverpool.
From the stages of Glastonbury to the airwaves of BBC 6 Music, Charles has been entertaining crowds for over 30 years.
Taking place at CONTENT on December 26, his 'Funk and Soul Boxing Day House Party' will feature a massive DJ show and invites fans to 'enter his living room' as he delves into his extensive record collection and plays classic bangers.
Tickets are on sale now and Charles will be supported by a number of DJs, including DJ Paulette and Big Disco Energy.
Full line-up
- Craig Charles
- DJ Paulette
- Sense of Sound Singers (Live)
- Big Disco Energy (Live)
- Morgan B2B Laura Weaver
Doors open at 7.00pm.
How to get tickets
Tickets cost £28.05 per person and can be purchased here.