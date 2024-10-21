Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Limp Bizkit to return to our shores in 2025 🎶

Limp Bizkit have announced four dates in the United Kingdom as part of their 2025 Loserville tour.

The group are set for performances in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London from March 2025.

Here’s how you can get tickets ahead of the band’s first performance, and the dates they are playing in the UK.

Not content with seeing Britpop on the rise in 2025, nu-metal giants Limp Bizkit have announced they are set for a four-night tour of the United Kingdom in 2025.

The tour will see Fred Durst and company take over venues in Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester as part of their UK tour dates, with support coming in the forms of Bones, N8NOFACE , Ecca Vandal , Karen Dio and special guest Riff Raff .

The shows come after the band had a successful series of performances throughout 2024 in the United Kingdom, including appearances at Download 2024 , Belsonic and the 2024 Margate Summer Series.

Here’s the current schedule for Limp Bizkit in the UK in 2025, along with how you can get tickets to see the band on tour.

Where are Limp Bizkit touring in the UK in 2025?

Limp Bizkit are set to perform at the following venues as part of their 2025 UK tour:

Where can I get tickets to see Limp Bizkit touring in the UK in 2025?

Tickets to see Limp Bizkit on their 2025 UK tour will go on sale at 9am on October 25 2024 through LiveNation and Ticketmaster UK .

What have Limp Bizkit been performing live recently?

We’ll head back a few months to when Limp Bizkit performed at Download Festival to get an idea what they could perform when they return in 2025. According to Setlist.FM , the band performed the following set at their last UK show.

Break Stuff

Thieves (Ministry cover)

Hot Dog

Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)

Proud Mary (Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

My Generation

My Way

Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne song)

Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover)

Your Love (The Outfield song)

Nookie (until the second chorus)

Full Nelson

Careless Whisper (George Michael song)

Faith (George Michael cover)

Covers Medley (Come as You Are / Master of Puppets / Sweet Child o Mine)

Take a Look Around

Break Stuff

Did you see Limp Bizkit on any of their 2024 UK tour dates or are you now planning on getting tickets to see the group perform in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.