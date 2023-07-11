The Depot film studio will be open to the public for the first time.

To mark the start of the long-awaited project to transform the iconic Littlewoods building into a film studio, the neighbouring Depot studio site is set to open to the public for the first time this weekend.

The transformation is part of Liverpool’s bid to become the ‘Hollywood of the North’ and plans to convert the historic site into a major TV and film complex have been revealed by developers, Capital & Centric.

Now, locals are being invited to the Littlewoods Film and Food Fest, bringing the giant sound stages to life, with film screenings, food stalls, drinks, mini golf, face-painting and a DJ.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 15 and will be split into two sessions, with one suitable for children and one for adults.

The Day Sesh (child-friendly): Children can enjoy Matilda the Musical, featuring Scouse legend, Stephen Graham. Doors open at 12pm, and the film screening will begin at 1pm. The family friendly afternoon will feature food, drink, DJ sets, mini golf and face-painting, and will end at 5pm.

The Evening Sesh (for the grown ups): Adults can enjoy The Batman, the incredible superhero movie filmed right here in Liverpool. Doors open at 6pm and the film screening will begin at 7pm. The evening will feature food, alcohol, DJ sets and mini golf, and will end at 11pm.

Tickets: Tickets are £5 per person and include ‘popcorn, mini golf, face painting and more’. Every penny from ticket sales will go to Unity Youth and Community Centre, a local charity helping support young people in Toxteth. There are still spaces available and tickets can be purchased here.

Useful information: The Littlewoods Film and Food Fest will take place at The Depot, Digital Way, Liverpool L7 9NP and Capital & Centric advise there will be limited parking spaces available. The event will also be card payment only, for those hoping to purchase food and drink.