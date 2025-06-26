11 amazing Liverpool artists performing at Glastonbury 2025 - including Jamie Webster & Camelphat

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:46 BST

Glastonbury 2025 will feature 11 incredible Liverpool artists, with performances by Jamie Webster, Camelphat, and more, alongside global stars like The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo.

Glastonbury is back, and the legendary festival has returned to Worthy Farm.

The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo will headline the Pyramid Stage to headline the festival, with other huge acts such as Charli xcx, Raye, Sir Rod Stewart and Alanis Morissette will perform throughout the weekend.

As well as global stars, the festival will host top Scouse acts including Jamie Webster, Camelphat and Red Rum Club. Take a look at the gallery below to see 11 Liverpool bands and artists you won’t want to miss.

The Searchers will perform on the Acoustic Stage at 8.00pm on Friday, June 27.

1. The Searchers

The Searchers will perform on the Acoustic Stage at 8.00pm on Friday, June 27. | Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images

Red Rum Club will take to the Left Field stage at 6.40pm on Sunday, June 29.

2. Red Rum Club

Red Rum Club will take to the Left Field stage at 6.40pm on Sunday, June 29. | Submit

Jamie Webster will take to the Left Field stage at 3.00pm on Sunday, June 29.

3. Jamie Webster

Jamie Webster will take to the Left Field stage at 3.00pm on Sunday, June 29. | Lindisfarne Festival

Raves R Us will perform at the Outside Circus Stage at 1.00am on Saturday and Sunday, and 11.00am on Thursday.

4. Raves R Us

Raves R Us will perform at the Outside Circus Stage at 1.00am on Saturday and Sunday, and 11.00am on Thursday. | Raves R Us

