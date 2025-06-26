Glastonbury is back, and the legendary festival has returned to Worthy Farm.
The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo will headline the Pyramid Stage to headline the festival, with other huge acts such as Charli xcx, Raye, Sir Rod Stewart and Alanis Morissette will perform throughout the weekend.
As well as global stars, the festival will host top Scouse acts including Jamie Webster, Camelphat and Red Rum Club. Take a look at the gallery below to see 11 Liverpool bands and artists you won’t want to miss.
