Community interest company ArtsGroupie are bringing Christmas past to the future with a forgotten festive tradition.

During the Victorian age, it was tradition to tell each other a ghost story during cold, dark, wintry nights. Now, a Liverpool-based arts organisation wants to resurrect the practice of the Yuletide ghost story.

John Maguire, from ArtsGroupie said: "Victorians used to get round the fire and tell tales. I know when I was a boy, my Nan would tell us a ghost story at candlelight. Now we've got entertainment at our fingertips; on our mobile phones Netflix, we can go to the cinema and watch all kinds with green screen delights. There's nothing better than just getting sat down and listening to a story because your imagination is the most disturbing thing."

Probably the most famous Christmas novel of them all, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, is essentially a ghost story of past, present and future.

As well as presenting readings at key locations in Liverpool over the coming weeks, ArtsGroupie have also launched their "Ghost Stories for Christmas" contest, a spine-chilling celebration of creativity and community spirit. This contest invites writers aged 16 and over to craft their own original, yuletide ghost-themed stories.

The winner will have their story can either read their story, or have it read by a professional actor at Shakespeare North Playhouse.

The deadline for the competition is midnight on December 12.