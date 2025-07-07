The 21-year-old is one of six girls to enter Casa Amor on Sunday night (July 6), including contestant Harry’s ex-girlfriend Emma Munro.
Last night’s episode saw the new bombshells walk in to the main villa before heading to Casa Amor with the current cast of boys. The first night saw some interesting developments, with all of the boys saying they’re open, Lucy licking Tommy’s torso and Harry revealing he finds Emma more attractive than Helena.
Six new boys will arrive in the main villa tonight (July 7), with their sights set on the likes of Shakira and Toni.
See the full new line up of girls and boys below.
1. Rheo Parnell
26-year-old Rheo is a ring girl from Nuneaton.
Rheo is expecting big things from Casa Amor, saying: “The way the Villa is at the minute, I can imagine heads are going to roll.” | ITV
2. Andrada Pop
Andrada is a 27-year-old nail technician and personal trainer from Dublin. She said: “I am bold and I do want to get what I want, but I also want to find love, so hopefully the person that I do manage to get on with I can build a nice connection with. I want to find ‘the one.’ I’m going to come in with a little bit of spice for sure.” | ITV
3. Lucy Quinn
Lucy is a 21-year-old makeup artist from Liverpool, who has her sights set on time. She's also the niece of Liverpool's Ray Quinn, who starred in the X Factor in 2006.
Speaking ahead of her arrival at Casa Amor, she said: “I have my eye on one boy, Tommy. I think he’s just a lovely lad and he’s got good morals. I’ve been watching at home with my mum and dad. My dad said ‘I think you should pick him.’ So I want to listen to my dad on that one.” | ITV
4. Lauren Wood
Lauren is a 26-year-old dog walker from York. She said: “I’m just a bubbly person. I’m fun to be around and don’t take myself too seriously. Every boy I’ve ever met has said ‘you’re not what I thought’ in a good way. I’ve been told I’ve got good energy.” | ITV
