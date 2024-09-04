The summer holidays are over and, while it may feel like the year has only just begun, we are now entering the final few months of 2024.

Nearing the end of a year can feel pretty daunting, as many of us will realise we may not have done all of the things we set out to do. So, to help you decide how to spend the final couple of weeks of summer, and the autumn and winter months, we have created a ‘bucket list’ of things to see and do in Liverpool.

From an attraction that allows you to see the world upside down and a unique land and water exploration, to a secret underground war bunker, Liverpool is jam-packed full of unique activities and monuments that you won’t want to miss.

We’ve checked our calendars to see what exciting events are coming up, as well as a creating a list of all of the key attractions, bars, restaurants and cafes that you need to visit before we say goodbye to 2024.

Take a look at our top 20 suggestions below

1 . Splash down in Liverpool Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool, Splash Tours have reimagined the land and water tour, with new purpose-built vehicles and a ‘unique’ experience. Customers are guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall. Offering a special way to explore the city, this is definitely one to try before the weather becomes frosty. | Emily Bonner

2 . See Cunard's Queen Mary 2 dock in Liverpool Cunard’s flagship ocean liner will dock in Liverpool on September 6, to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing. Thousands of spectators are expected to line Merseyside's coasts so you won't want to miss it. | Stratus Imagery Ltd

3 . Visit Britain's top secret war bunker Western Approaches is Britain's top-secret underground bunker, and it's right beneath us here in Liverpool. With the outbreak of war in 1939, the Royal Navy acquired the newly built Derby House in Exchange Buildings and work began on a new top secret headquarters, including a two-storey underground bunker. With walls and ceilings of thick, reinforced concrete, the headquarters had a staff of nearly 1,000 Royal Navy and RAF personnel, 80% of them women. Today, the wartime bunker has been restored to exactly how it used to be and is open to the public as a memorial to those who died to save Britain and the rest of Europe. | Emily Bonner