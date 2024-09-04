Liverpool Bucket List: 20 things to do in the city before the end of the year

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Sep 2024, 16:50 BST

From an attraction that allows you to see the world upside down and a unique land and water exploration, to a secret underground war bunker, Liverpool is jam-packed full of unique activities and monuments that you won’t want to miss.

The summer holidays are over and, while it may feel like the year has only just begun, we are now entering the final few months of 2024.

Nearing the end of a year can feel pretty daunting, as many of us will realise we may not have done all of the things we set out to do. So, to help you decide how to spend the final couple of weeks of summer, and the autumn and winter months, we have created a ‘bucket list’ of things to see and do in Liverpool.

We’ve checked our calendars to see what exciting events are coming up, as well as a creating a list of all of the key attractions, bars, restaurants and cafes that you need to visit before we say goodbye to 2024.

Take a look at our top 20 suggestions below and let us know what you’d suggest by leaving a comment.

Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool, Splash Tours have reimagined the land and water tour, with new purpose-built vehicles and a ‘unique’ experience. Customers are guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall. Offering a special way to explore the city, this is definitely one to try before the weather becomes frosty.

1. Splash down in Liverpool

Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool, Splash Tours have reimagined the land and water tour, with new purpose-built vehicles and a ‘unique’ experience. Customers are guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall. Offering a special way to explore the city, this is definitely one to try before the weather becomes frosty. | Emily Bonner

Cunard’s flagship ocean liner will dock in Liverpool on September 6, to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing. Thousands of spectators are expected to line Merseyside's coasts so you won't want to miss it.

2. See Cunard's Queen Mary 2 dock in Liverpool

Cunard’s flagship ocean liner will dock in Liverpool on September 6, to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing. Thousands of spectators are expected to line Merseyside's coasts so you won't want to miss it. | Stratus Imagery Ltd

Western Approaches is Britain's top-secret underground bunker, and it's right beneath us here in Liverpool. With the outbreak of war in 1939, the Royal Navy acquired the newly built Derby House in Exchange Buildings and work began on a new top secret headquarters, including a two-storey underground bunker. With walls and ceilings of thick, reinforced concrete, the headquarters had a staff of nearly 1,000 Royal Navy and RAF personnel, 80% of them women. Today, the wartime bunker has been restored to exactly how it used to be and is open to the public as a memorial to those who died to save Britain and the rest of Europe.

3. Visit Britain's top secret war bunker

Western Approaches is Britain's top-secret underground bunker, and it's right beneath us here in Liverpool. With the outbreak of war in 1939, the Royal Navy acquired the newly built Derby House in Exchange Buildings and work began on a new top secret headquarters, including a two-storey underground bunker. With walls and ceilings of thick, reinforced concrete, the headquarters had a staff of nearly 1,000 Royal Navy and RAF personnel, 80% of them women. Today, the wartime bunker has been restored to exactly how it used to be and is open to the public as a memorial to those who died to save Britain and the rest of Europe. | Emily Bonner

The magical River of Light festival will return to Liverpool this autumn, with twelve large scale installations set to transform the waterfront. Inspired by the theme of ‘Play’, some of this year’s works will offer fun, interactive experiences with one even allowing visitors to ‘take control’ of time. Spanning 3km, the waterfront trail will take place Friday October 25 to Tuesday November 5, providing free fun for the whole family throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night season.

4. See the River of Light illuminate the city

The magical River of Light festival will return to Liverpool this autumn, with twelve large scale installations set to transform the waterfront. Inspired by the theme of ‘Play’, some of this year’s works will offer fun, interactive experiences with one even allowing visitors to ‘take control’ of time. Spanning 3km, the waterfront trail will take place Friday October 25 to Tuesday November 5, providing free fun for the whole family throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night season. | Visit Liverpool

