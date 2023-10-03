October is Black History Month, and series of events will take place across Liverpool in celebration of Black creativity, heritage and achievements.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black History Month is here, as people across the UK celebrate Black creativity, heritage and achievements.

This year, there is a focus on the exceptional achievements of black women, who Black History Month UK says have “too often been overlooked or forgotten.” The theme of ‘Saluting our Sisters’ aims to highlight the crucial role that black women have played in shaping history, inspiring change, and building communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year also marks the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of The Empire Windrush in the UK, with 800 passengers who emigrated from the Caribbean arriving at Tilbury Docks on June 22, 1948.

Most Popular

Black History Month in Liverpool

While Black History is not just for October, partners across Liverpool have collaborated with Culture Liverpool, creating an impressive programme in celebration of Black History Month.

A host of arts and cultural organisations, universities and businesses across the city have come together to arrange a number of incredible events, from film screenings to live music and dance.

It is important to remember those who paved the way and who fought for civil rights, so this week, the Lord Mayor will posthumously award Dorothy Kuya with admission to the Roll of Citizen of Honour in recognition of her tireless campaigning against discrimination and racism.

What’s on in Liverpool for Black History Month 2023?

The Windows Project Creative Writing Workshops (October 1 - 31): The Windows Project has devised a new game for children and young people to express themselves in different mother-tongue languages, or write in a combination of languages. Aseries of workshops will be available, at venues including – The Greenhouse Project, The Methodist Youth Centre and Acronym Community Empowerment. The workshops are free, and everyone is welcome to participate.

The Windows Project has devised a new game for children and young people to express themselves in different mother-tongue languages, or write in a combination of languages. Aseries of workshops will be available, at venues including – The Greenhouse Project, The Methodist Youth Centre and Acronym Community Empowerment. The workshops are free, and everyone is welcome to participate. Icons Re-Imagined (October 2 - 31): Taking place in the L 8 postcode area, Icons Re-Imagined invites the community to engage with art in a unique and immersive way, fostering a sense of unity and pride. Through visually stunning projections, an immersive experience is created for viewers, fostering a sense of unity and pride within the Liverpool 8 community. The digital art pieces have been carefully curated to represent the multifaceted aspects of Black identity, highlighting the achievements, struggles, and triumphs of Black individuals and communities.

Taking place in the L 8 postcode area, Icons Re-Imagined invites the community to engage with art in a unique and immersive way, fostering a sense of unity and pride. Through visually stunning projections, an immersive experience is created for viewers, fostering a sense of unity and pride within the Liverpool 8 community. The digital art pieces have been carefully curated to represent the multifaceted aspects of Black identity, highlighting the achievements, struggles, and triumphs of Black individuals and communities. My Black History (October 1 - November 30): My Black History is a project developed to work with schools and young people in the city region to explore family lineage, migration, culture, Black empowerment and building communities. It is a stand alone project which will platform the voices of young Black and Global Majority people. Across two phases, learners will explore their lineage from a personal perspective.

My Black History is a project developed to work with schools and young people in the city region to explore family lineage, migration, culture, Black empowerment and building communities. It is a stand alone project which will platform the voices of young Black and Global Majority people. Across two phases, learners will explore their lineage from a personal perspective. Katumba Drumming and Movement (October 3, 7 and 14): Katumba will be offering free drumming and movement sessions for those who are part of the Global Majority. Always inclusive, they will continue to offer sessions for all people, whilst also holding safe spaces for those from marginalised communities. Sessions must be booked.

Katumba will be offering free drumming and movement sessions for those who are part of the Global Majority. Always inclusive, they will continue to offer sessions for all people, whilst also holding safe spaces for those from marginalised communities. Sessions must be booked. Leroy Through The Lens (October 7): Leroy Cooper’s photography exhibition, Liverpool Through a Lens, currently on display in The Museum of Liverpool, is a love letter to the city and an evocative and insightful depiction of life in the Liverpool 8 community. Accompanied by Leroy’s text, the images reflect on themes including racism, justice, the transatlantic slave trade, community, inequality, empire, migration, pride, solidarity, culture, family, and regeneration.

Leroy Cooper’s photography exhibition, Liverpool Through a Lens, currently on display in The Museum of Liverpool, is a love letter to the city and an evocative and insightful depiction of life in the Liverpool 8 community. Accompanied by Leroy’s text, the images reflect on themes including racism, justice, the transatlantic slave trade, community, inequality, empire, migration, pride, solidarity, culture, family, and regeneration. Identity Crisis (October 8): Identity Crisis, a one woman play written and performed by Phina Oruche, is heading to Liverpool Hope Street Theatre this October for one-night only as part of Black History Month. Tickets are £13 per person.

Identity Crisis, a one woman play written and performed by Phina Oruche, is heading to Liverpool Hope Street Theatre this October for one-night only as part of Black History Month. Tickets are £13 per person. Organ Recital by Wayne Marshall OBE (October 13): Wayne Marshall OBE, a distinguished British conductor, organist, and pianist, acclaimed globally for his exceptional musical versatility is performing on the Willis Organ in St George’s Hall. Tickets are £22 per person.

Wayne Marshall OBE, a distinguished British conductor, organist, and pianist, acclaimed globally for his exceptional musical versatility is performing on the Willis Organ in St George’s Hall. Tickets are £22 per person. A21 Liverpool Freedom Walk (October 14): The A21 Liverpool Freedom Walk is happening once again this year to help raise awareness about human trafficking and disrupt the existence of slavery, shaking its very foundation with each step.Participants will walk in a single file line starting from the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building next to the International Slavery Museum on the Albert Dock and throughout Liverpool City Centre – with every step reducing vulnerability locally by empowering neighbours and friends. You need to pre-register if you are interested in taking part.

The A21 Liverpool Freedom Walk is happening once again this year to help raise awareness about human trafficking and disrupt the existence of slavery, shaking its very foundation with each step.Participants will walk in a single file line starting from the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building next to the International Slavery Museum on the Albert Dock and throughout Liverpool City Centre – with every step reducing vulnerability locally by empowering neighbours and friends. You need to pre-register if you are interested in taking part. The Great War to Race Riots Walking Tour (October 14): The highly popular 1919 Race riots walking tour returns for Black History Month, exploring the murder of Charles Wotton and the social and political backdrop of these tragic events. It is sadly sold out.

The highly popular 1919 Race riots walking tour returns for Black History Month, exploring the murder of Charles Wotton and the social and political backdrop of these tragic events. It is sadly sold out. Harmonies of Heritage (October 15) :An unforgettable celebration right in the heart of the Granby Four Streets at Granby Winter Garden! Tickets are free but you can add a donation.

:An unforgettable celebration right in the heart of the Granby Four Streets at Granby Winter Garden! Tickets are free but you can add a donation. Black, Female, Scouse (October 16) : ‘Black, Female, Scouse’ is a new exhibition that celebrates strong women and their incredible achievements over the past few decades. Located on the 3rd floor of Central Library the exhibition will run from October 2023 to the end of February 2024. On October 16, there is an opportunity to meet co-curators Vicki Caren and Janaya Pickett to learn more about the women that feature in the exhibition and have a behind the scenes tour at Liverpool Record Office.

: ‘Black, Female, Scouse’ is a new exhibition that celebrates strong women and their incredible achievements over the past few decades. Located on the 3rd floor of Central Library the exhibition will run from October 2023 to the end of February 2024. On October 16, there is an opportunity to meet co-curators Vicki Caren and Janaya Pickett to learn more about the women that feature in the exhibition and have a behind the scenes tour at Liverpool Record Office. Diabel Cissokho (October 18): Africa Oyé and Metal present a musical instrument workshop with world-class Kora player, Diabel Cissokho. Doors to Metal will open at 6pm with a workshop start time of 6.30pm sharp. Entry to this event is free of charge, but places are limited so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Africa Oyé and Metal present a musical instrument workshop with world-class Kora player, Diabel Cissokho. Doors to Metal will open at 6pm with a workshop start time of 6.30pm sharp. Entry to this event is free of charge, but places are limited so please book early to avoid disappointment. Black History Month Day Festival (October 21): On Saturday 21st October St George’s Hall is hosting a spectacular Black History Month Day Festival. With ticketed access, you’ll enjoy a day filled with performances by local artists, highlighting some of Liverpool’s brightest musical and creative talents. From Neo-Jazz to introspective R&B, poetry, art and rap. All performing artists are Liverpool based and delve into themes of growing up in Liverpool, identity and belonging. Free admission is available to certain sections of the festival including access to a L8 Business Collective market.

On Saturday 21st October St George’s Hall is hosting a spectacular Black History Month Day Festival. With ticketed access, you’ll enjoy a day filled with performances by local artists, highlighting some of Liverpool’s brightest musical and creative talents. From Neo-Jazz to introspective R&B, poetry, art and rap. All performing artists are Liverpool based and delve into themes of growing up in Liverpool, identity and belonging. Free admission is available to certain sections of the festival including access to a L8 Business Collective market. Remembering Pastor Daniels Ekarte (October 26): Join Stephen Small, Tayo Aluko and Author Marika Sherwood at Toxteth Library as they explore Pastor Daniels’s life and activism in Liverpool.