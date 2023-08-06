Liverpool Disco Festival returns this August for its tenth edition

The 2023 line-up includes disco legends such as Odyssey.

Liverpool Disco Festival is set to return to the city this summer for its tenth edition.

Featuring inspiring new artists and soulful genre legends, the huge disco celebration will take place on Saturday, August 19 at CONTENT.

Promising to be the ‘best to date’ the iconic festival attracts a diverse crowd and is a truly fun and unique event.

Acts: Chicago house legends, Ten City makes their debut with a full band and will be performing their stand-out tracks including That’s The Way Love Is and My Piece Of Heaven.

Byron Stingily, an integral part of Ten City, will also be performing his solo hits Make Me Feel Mighty Real and Get Up Everybody.

Odyssey return with a full band to perform their hits Going Back To My Roots, Inside Out and more.

The bands are joined by John Morales of 1970s NYC Studio 54 fame who has been a resident for the festival since its inception in 2016 and bids farewell to his faithful crowd as part of a worldwide retirement tour.

In addition, Glitterbox and Defected’s Kirollus and Marcel Vogel are supported by Rahaan, Malfalda B2B Rebecca Vasmant, Sy Sez, Morgan and Dharma Collective.

Extended festivities: Liverpool Disco Festival will host their traditional ‘Welcome To The Disco Session’ on Friday, August 18 and Sunday ‘Sign Off’ Session on August 20 at The Botanical Garden.

Main event ticket holders for Saturday’s event at CONTENT gain exclusive complimentary entry for Friday and Sunday’s parties.