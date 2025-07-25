Liverpool is turning country this August as LEVEL Nightclub hosts an all out Nashville style day party packed with music, dancing and Southern charm.

Liverpool country vibes are set to take over the city as the much anticipated Country Day Party saddles up for an unforgettable afternoon at LEVEL Nightclub on Saturday August 2.

Running from 3pm to 8pm the event promises five full hours of high energy music, dancing and Nashville-inspired good times - right in the heart of Liverpool.

Whether you’re a lifelong lover of country music or just curious to dip your boots into something new this day party is designed to bring the Southern spirit north of the equator.

LEVEL Nightclub on Fleet Street will transform into a honky-tonk haven as revellers gather to celebrate the very best of country from old-school legends to contemporary chart-toppers.

A country day party is coming to Liverpool. | Daytime Disco

Attendees can expect a vibrant soundtrack that spans the genre’s golden eras and fresh releases alike.

Classics from the likes of Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash will set the tone, while the biggest modern stars - including Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson keep the dancefloor buzzing from start to finish.

The atmosphere will be electric with a crowd ready to sing and stomp their way through the summer afternoon.

It’s the perfect outing for birthdays, hen dos, stag parties or simply a sunny Saturday with your mates.

With ticket prices starting at just £15.50 for group packages, it’s a great-value way to kick off your August in style.

General fourth release tickets are priced at £17.50 and are available now via Fatsoma. Organisers recommend arriving early, with last entry set at 5pm sharp.

The event is strictly 18+ and valid photo ID is required for entry. Tickets are non-refundable but can be resold or transferred, so if your plans change there’s no need to miss out entirely.

Liverpool’s biggest country day party is coming and it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride that you shouldn’t miss.