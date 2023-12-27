Register
16 of the biggest names coming to Liverpool M&S Arena in 2024, including Girls Aloud, Michael McIntyre & Eric Clapton

From Grammy-nominated rock band Bring Me the Horizon to comedy icon Bill Bailey - here are the biggest acts coming to Liverpool's M&S Arena this year.

By Remy Greasley
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT

Liverpool is set for a year of huge performances at the M&S Bank Arena in 2024.

In 2023, a host of talent took to the stage, with big acts like Sir Elton John, Busted and S Club 7 making an appearance. That's not to mention the mammoth event that was Eurovision.

There may not be any huge song contests coming to the arena this year, but there is a wealth of talent set to perform at the huge venue over the next 12 months.

These include long-established acts such as Rick Astley, known for his 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hit that has been an ear-worm since its release in the 80s, and Girls Aloud, who are set to go on a tour of the country performing some of their greatest hits after reuniting.

An array of some of the country's biggest names in comedy will also be performing at the M&S Bank Arena this year, including Michael McIntyre and Jason Manford.

Here we list the biggest names and acts set to come to the M&S Bank Arena in the coming year, in order of date.

Grammy-nominated rock band Bring Me the Horizon are set to play the stage at the M&S Bank Arena on January 17, supported by Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress.

1. Bring Me the Horizon - January 17

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Comedy icon Bill Bailey - of Black Books and Never Mind the Buzzcocks fame - will bring his hilarious musical stylings and comedy to Liverpool on March 2 as part of his 'Thoughtifier' arena tour.

2. Bill Bailey - March 2

Comedy icon Bill Bailey - of Black Books and Never Mind the Buzzcocks fame - will bring his hilarious musical stylings and comedy to Liverpool on March 2 as part of his 'Thoughtifier' arena tour. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Moet British Independent Film Awards

Synth pioneers OMD (Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark) are coming to Liverpool on March 3, following the release of their new album.

3. OMD - March 3

Synth pioneers OMD (Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark) are coming to Liverpool on March 3, following the release of their new album. Photo: Cory Schwartz/Getty Images

Rick Astley, known for his 80s smash hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' is set to perform at the arena on March 7, with support from Scouting for Girls.

4. Rick Astley - March 7

Rick Astley, known for his 80s smash hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' is set to perform at the arena on March 7, with support from Scouting for Girls. Photo: Open Air Theatre

