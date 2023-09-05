UK’s first ever gospel music festival to take over Liverpool - official line up
Liverpool Gospel Music Festival will take over Stanley Park this September.
Liverpool Gospel Music Festival is set to take over the city this September, featuring internationally known artists, including headliners The Kingdom Choir and CalledOut Music.
The outdoor festival organised by Liverpool Lighthouse, a charity based in Anfield, takes place later this weekend,, to coincide with a drive by the UK gospel music community to make September a Gospel Music Heritage Month.
The UK’s first ever mainstream gospel music festival, the event will take place on Saturday at Stanley Park, welcoming people of all faiths, ethnicities and identities.
The organisers can now reveal the incredible line up, including The Kingdom Choir, CalledOut Music, Love & Joy Gospel Choir, Sarah Teibo, Sense of Sound, Lighthouse Choir, Volney Morgan & New Ye, DavidB, Wavertree Gospel Choir and NaffymaR.
Tickets are still available to purchase for £5, and the event will run from 13.00 to 21.00 on Saturday, September 9.
A singing Masterclass with Karen Gibson, award winning director of the Kingdom Choir, who performed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and at the Coronation Concert, will also take place on Friday, September 8 at Liverpool Town Hall. Tickets are £20 and the event runs from 19.00 to 21.00.