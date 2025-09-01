Liverpool was transformed into Gotham City this weekend, as filming for new DC movie Clayface got underway.

Filming officially began on Sunday (August 31), with major streets filled with production crews and closed to the public. The new film, set to release in September next year, stars Tom Rhys Harries.

The Liverpool Crown Court building was transformed into Gotham Hospital, while Gotham Police cars were spotted around Derby Square. Crews were also seen around Dale Street and North John Street, with signs for a Gotham coffee shop spotted, as well as a missing persons poster and Gotham graffiti.

Take a look at the photos below.

