Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 kicks off this weekend - here is the full route runners will be following.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 arrives in the city this weekend as thousands of runners descend onto the streets to win the famous race. Organisers have confirmed its 13.1 mile course, which sees participants pass huge landmarks like the Albert Dock.

The race, which has evolved tremendously over the years, is known across the country for passing beautiful locales and being predominantly flat. But will the route be the same this year when the race kicks off on Sunday (March 26)?

Much like it has since 2013, the event will see runners start and finish from Liverpool’s much-loved Pier Head area. It will pass other renowned city locales, such as Sefton Park, Otterspool Park, Liverpool Marina and countless others.

When the ribbon is cut from 9am on race day at Piers Head, participants will encounter an incline at the one mile mark on Upper Parliament Street. They will then run through Princes Road, turning on Ullet Road at the three mile stage.

The route then passes the beautiful Sefton Park to give runners the opportunity to pass some elegant greenery on their travels. As they reach Palm House and cross the old Iron Bridge, they will make their way to the lake at the bottom end of the park.

After they do a quick loop around the outside of the area in a slow descent alongside Aigburth Drive, participants will move towards Otterspool Park and the waterfront promenade. Runners will have the chance to take in the Liverpool Marina as they dash along a four mile stretch back to the finish line, passing Liverpool Arena at the 12 mile mark.

In the final mile of the Liverpool Half Marathon, runners will pass the rear of the famous Albert Dock located behind the Tate Liverpool and cross a dock bridge not far from Liverpool Museum at 13 miles. There you have it - the route comes to a conclusion.

Note that there are four water stations located along the course, as well as toilets. Runners can use these pit stops to rehydrate and rest at the three, six, nine and 12 mile mark, as well at the finish line.

The full race route for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 has been confirmed - Credit: Adobe, Google Maps, Canva