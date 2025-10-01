10 brilliant pictures as Liverpool stars in Netflix's House of Guinness

House of Guinness is the latest big series to land on Netflix - and Liverpool is one of its stars.

The iconic Vines pub - also known as the ‘Big House’ - features as The Flowing Tide pub, while the Georgian Quarter appeared in numerous scenes, including being the location for Arthur’s secret hideaway.

Grand locations such as Croxteth Hall, Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall and William Brown Street were also used for shoots, as well as Stanley Dock and its Tobacco Warehouse - with the dock transformed into the famous Guinness brewery.

Take a look below at ten pictures as Liverpool stars in House of Guinness.

