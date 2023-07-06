Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Pride in Liverpool 2023: When March with Pride will take place and festival details

The LGBT+ festival will be bigger and better than ever before as it takes over the whole city.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST

The annual Pride in Liverpool festival is set to take over the whole city for the first time this year. The celebration will take place at the end of July and organisers is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s theme ‘Shout it Loud’ encourages local LGBT+ people to be proud of who they are but the message will go far beyond the city as the March with Pride event will be held jointly with KyivPride.

As with previous years, the Pride in Liverpool festival will provide music and entertainment for pride-goers. Full details of the carnival are yet to be announced, however, the march will begin at St Georges Plateau as usual.

Most Popular

    Here are all the key dates and times for Liverpool Pride 2023.

    • Pride in Liverpool 2023 - Saturday, 29 July 2023 (details not yet released)
    • March with Pride 2023 - Saturday, 29 July 2022 (muster is from 10:30, speeches at 11:15 and the march starts from 12:00)

    Take part: It’s not too late for businesses looking to support or organisers of events over the weekend who would like to be part of the fringe programme to register their details via prideinliverpool.co.uk. Those hoping to attend the march are also asked to register, in order to manage numbers.

    Trio of rainbow flags pictured on the streets of Liverpool at Liverpool Pride. Jason Wells - stock.adobe.comTrio of rainbow flags pictured on the streets of Liverpool at Liverpool Pride. Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com
    Trio of rainbow flags pictured on the streets of Liverpool at Liverpool Pride. Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com
    Related topics:PridePeople