The LGBT+ festival will be bigger and better than ever before as it takes over the whole city.

The annual Pride in Liverpool festival is set to take over the whole city for the first time this year. The celebration will take place at the end of July and organisers is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s theme ‘Shout it Loud’ encourages local LGBT+ people to be proud of who they are but the message will go far beyond the city as the March with Pride event will be held jointly with KyivPride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As with previous years, the Pride in Liverpool festival will provide music and entertainment for pride-goers. Full details of the carnival are yet to be announced, however, the march will begin at St Georges Plateau as usual.

Most Popular

Here are all the key dates and times for Liverpool Pride 2023.

Pride in Liverpool 2023 - Saturday, 29 July 2023 (details not yet released)

March with Pride 2023 - Saturday, 29 July 2022 (muster is from 10:30, speeches at 11:15 and the march starts from 12:00)

Take part: It’s not too late for businesses looking to support or organisers of events over the weekend who would like to be part of the fringe programme to register their details via prideinliverpool.co.uk. Those hoping to attend the march are also asked to register, in order to manage numbers.