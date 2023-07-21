There will be a series of specially curated zones and pop-up events across the city.

Pride in Liverpool is just over a week away, and the full details of the huge festival can now be revealed.

Taking place on Saturday, July 29, the celebrations will differ from previous years, with no main stage area or headline act due to the lack of a major sponsor. However, the festival is still bound to impress with a series of pop-ups, specially curated zones, street parties and food vendors.

The organisation behind the event, LCR Pride Foundation, said that last year’s attendee survey showed people were interested in a ‘more community focused pride’ and believe the pop-up concept means pride ‘can grow year-on-year’ and be even bigger.

This year’s theme ‘Shout it Loud’ encourages local LGBTQ+ people to be proud of who they are and each zone will allow people to enjoy themselves, with laid back spaces for those who prefer to chill and zones suitable for kids.

Full details of Pride in Liverpool 2023

March with Pride: Continuing the city’s Eurovision legacy and solidarity with Ukraine, Liverpool will play host to Kyiv’s annual Pride march this year. The city region’s annual ‘March with Pride’ is being held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital as well welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. The march will take place during the festival (Saturday, July 29) - muster is from 10:30, speeches at 11:15 and the march starts from 12:00.

Food and Drink Zone with Liverpool Live Radio (Pier Head): In place of a main stage, the Pier Head will be transformed into a Food and Drink Zone with food and drink vendors and seating, making a more relaxed, chilled out atmosphere for all visitors. Open from 12pm until 6pm - the space has a limited capacity and you may be asked to queue or return later.

Community Zone & Pride House (Mann Island): Pride House returns following a successful two weeks tenure during Eurovision. Located at RIBA North, Pride House is a community safe space with stalls, an exhibition from KyivPride, and cafe space managed by local favourite Lovelocks - open daily until August 4.

Attendees will also be able to find out more about local LGBT+ organisations and small businesses in the Mann Island atrium between 12pm and 6pm.

Pride in Liverpool 2022. Picture: Bryan Fowler

Health and Wellbeing Zone (Museum of Liverpool): A place where you can find many of the health services and organisations serving the community as well as wellbeing activity such as Zumba, Yoga and other workshops throughout the day. Stalls and activity will be running from 12pm - 6pm.

Liverpool Loves You Garden Party (St Nicholas Church Gardens): Liverpool Loves You is an event to celebrate LGBT+ lives and standing against LGBT+ hate in all corners of society. A laid back garden party space with family friendly activities will conclude with a vigil at 5:30pm, open to anyone who wishes to join.

This zone is suitable for all ages and features child-friendly activities such as LEGO and giant chess to help young people explore their imagination and creativity in a thoughtful and harmonious environment. It also acts as a safe space for LGBT+ people of faith and none to come together to mark Pride in Liverpool.

Fringe and Partner Events (across the city centre): There are a number of further pop-up performances, markets and parties across the city centre. Look out for these in Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock, Metquarter and at St Johns Shopping Centre. For those who are after more of a party atmosphere, the city’s Pride Quarter will be the place to go for performances to keep the celebrations going until the night. Including street parties hosted by The Masquerade (Cumberland Street), GBar (Eberle Street) and Elysium (Tempest Hey).

A number of fringe events organised by local businesses will take place across the city centre in the week running up to and during Pride in Liverpool. From drag brunches to film and theatre performances, and a Mersey Ferries evening cruise on the Mersey, Liverpool will truly be transformed into ‘a city full of pride’.