Splash Art on Duke Street invites us to unleash our inner Jackson Pollock by firing paint at walls, canvas and sometimes each other.

Created with the belief that art should be accessible to anyone, Splash Art of Duke Street is an interactive studio offering visitors the chance to create their own masterpieces.

Though you do get two sets of overalls, plus shoe covers to protect yourself from paint, it is advised against wearing your best clothes. Yes this was messy but that's part of the fun.

After being shown a number of techniques, we were first directed to practice on the walls before we moved on to our canvas. Splashing, squirting, splattering and even shooting paint out of a water gun.

The venture is the brainchild of Jasmin Ungar, originally from Stuttgart, Germany, she first started creating art as a form of meditation, providing a release from the pressures of running her own hospitality businesses.

Jasmin said: "I used this as a form of art therapy. At the time, I didn’t even know I was doing that, but it did so much for me, and I want to make sure that everybody can experience that."

I had so much fun unleashing my inner child

"Our aim at the moment is just to make sure everyone is having a great experience with what we do, but we are open to opening up more art classes. There’s so many variations on what we can do because this room is so big and it’s given us the space to do almost anything we want."

This is an abstract paint class made for fun, getting to take home your art is a bonus and I had an absolute blast unleashing my inner child.