🎵 The International Beatleweek Festival is running now until Tuesday 29 August. The annual event celebrates the music of the most famous pop group the world has ever known, The Beatles, in the city where it all began, Liverpool. Live music is the focus of the festival, with 70 bands from over 20 countries performing, but there's also the Beatles convention, tours, talks and more. Find out more at internationalbeatleweek.com

🎒 The Bluecoat has a Back to School Print Party on Monday 28 August. Little ones can screen-print their own pencil case and notebook and personalise them with fabric markers. Participants will be able to choose from various screen designs and ink colours. Children can even pull the screens themselves with supervision, of course! Find out more on thebluecoat.org.uk