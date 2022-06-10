David Bowie world fan convention, Clean Air Day ride along, High School Musical quiz, scary ghost hunt, Dionne Warwick live and more...

The sun is shining, the weather is sweet. Get out there and enjoy yourself. Here’s a selection of activities on offer in the city for the weekend June 10 to June 13 and beyond.

Grease vs Dirty Dancing tribute cruise - Mersey Ferries

Mersey ferry. Image: Barry - stock.adobe.com

Ready for the time of your life? This is the one that you want! Sing and dance the night away to all of your favourite songs from both iconic movies, sung live by a group of talented performers. While blasting out the high notes of ‘Summer Nights’, you get to enjoy the spectacular views of Wirral and Liverpool’s world-famous waterfront, and there’s a licensed bar serving up hot and cold food along the way. That’s on Friday, June 10. Tickets are priced at £20, and can be bought online.

Dionne Warwick - The Philharmonic

US singer Dionne Warwick performs on stage. Photo: TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Legendary six-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Dionne Warwick is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, 12 June. Including a selection of classic songs such as 'I Say A Little Prayer', 'Do You Know The Way To San Jose', 'Anyone Who Had A Heart' and 'Walk On By'. She is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998.

High School Musical quiz - Camp and Furnace

Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace was awarded a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Camp and Furnace

A High School Musical quiz is coming to Camp and Furnace on Saturday 11 June. Wildcats! Get’cha head in the quiz! Are you ready to bop to the top of the leader board? Pop and lock and jam and break the record in HSM trivia? Then this is your moment to climb the ladder of success. Themed cocktails, loads of prizes and sing-alongs!

Ghost Hunt - abandoned Newsham Park Asylum and Orphanage

Old haunted abandoned house. Image: mRGB - stock.adobe.com

If you like to be scared, then this really is the place for you! Dusk Till Dawn Events invites you to spend the night ghost hunting at this extreme and terrifying location. This ghost hunt is sure to tick all the boxes for avid ghost hunters and anyone looking for the ultimate fear factor experience! More information on visitliverpool.com.

Clean Air Day ride along - Sefton Park

The Voiager 5 e-scooter in use in Liverpool.

Voi e-scooters, national inclusive cycling charity, Wheels for All and Clean Cities Campaign, which campaigns for the zero-emission mobility, are coming together to celebrate Clean Air Day with a ride-along event, taking place on Thursday 16 June at Liverpool’s iconic Palm House in Sefton Park. According to the World Health Organisation and the UK government, air pollution is the largest environmental health risk communities face today, as it kills up to 36,000 people in the UK every year. The problem that can be tackled by replacing short car rides with active and greener modes of transport. New Voi riders offered 15 mins of free rides to celebrate Clean Air Day.

The George Harrison Story - Epstein Theatre

Beatles guitarist and singer George Harrison. Image: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Something about George: The George Harrison Story is coming to The Epstein Theatre on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June. It tells the truly remarkable tale of one of music's most understated stars. Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, and Handle With Care, the show includes incredible solo material and music from rock 'n' roll's greatest supergroup. From heartbreak to hedonism and songwriting to success, Something About George will show you a life that was anything but quiet. It stars actor and musician Daniel Taylor.

David Bowie World Fan Convention - St George’s Hall

David Bowie. Image: Moonage Daydream documentary

Sound City and David Bowie Glamour presents the David Bowie World Fan Convention! Coming to venues across Liverpool from 17-19 June, over the 50th Anniversary weekend of the release of Ziggy Stardust, an all-star line-up of David Bowie’s closest friends and collaborators come together exclusively to celebrate the Man Who Fell To Earth. Taking place in Liverpool’s iconic St Georges Hall, the weekend culminates in the Bowie Ball.

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner