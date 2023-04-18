Loose Women has announced its first ever live UK tour including a Liverpool date - here’s how you can get tickets.

Award-winning show Loose Women, has announced its first ever live UK tour which will see the hosts hit the road throughout September this year including a date in Liverpool. The popular ITV’s daytime show will visit 16 cities across the country to present the show live to an audience.

Loose Women fans in Liverpool may not want to be this out as they now will get to see the likes of the show’s panellists including Kaye Adams, Dame Kelly Holmes and Jane Moore in flesh as they take centre stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More hosts will be revealed closer to the time but an evening full of laughter, hot topics, fun and surprises are guaranteed. The Loose Women will also share their stories and personal secrets to audiences.

Most Popular

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford said: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live! Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This is going to be a fantastic tour. Loose Women has been broadcast into millions of homes daily for more than 20 years and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the show to the viewers live and in-person, across 16 different venues, for the first time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie Lambert, Lambert Jackson CEO, added: “I am very excited that we are able to take this much-loved show on the road this autumn with Loose Women Live and can’t wait to see the brilliant panellists in action on stage!”

When will Loose Women come to Liverpool - how get tickets

Loose Women will come to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Saturday, September 3. Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, April 21 via LiveNation . Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, April 20. More information can be found on the Loose Women website .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full list of UK tour dates

Friday, September 1 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday, September 2 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sunday, September 3 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday, September 6 – O2 City Hall Newcastle

Thursday, September 7 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Friday, September 8 – Manchester Opera House

Saturday, September 9 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, September 14 – Sheffield City Hall

Friday, September 15 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Saturday, September 16 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Monday, September 18 – The London Palladium

Thursday. September 21 – Bath Forum

Saturday, September 23 – Plymouth Pavilions

Sunday, September 24 – Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Monday, September 25 – Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday, September 27 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Loose Women Live is coming to Liverpool in September

Advertisement

Advertisement