Love Island introduces major twist in the first minutes - and fans are loving it

Love Island changed things up just moments into series 12 - and the fans love it 👀

Love Island has massively changed the way the first coupling works.

The girls had to pick their first partners ‘blind’.

It has gone down well with fans on social media.

Blind Dating might be getting revived soon - but Love Island has already beat it to the punch. In a major switch up to the format, the first coupling was a ‘blind’ one with the girls picking their types ‘on paper’.

Maya Jama, CEO of Love, has been promising “more twists” and “more drama” for the iconic show’s 12th series. It comes as the reality fixture celebrates its 10th birthday on ITV2.

Instead of getting to see the boys and then make their picks, the girls had to pick based off a brief ‘dating profile’. It was quite the twist - but there was another on the way with the first bombshell on the way.

Love Island introduces major twist in the first minutes

Love Island makes major twist to the first coupling | ITV

The first six girls to enter the villa in series 12 had barely had a chance to settle in before host Maya Jama arrived and dropped the first of many twists. The girls would be picking which boy to couple up with based on whether they liked them ‘on paper’.

A series of six love hearts with a brief dating bio - including jobs, age, heights - were presented to the girls tonight (June 9). They then had to quickly dash and make their choice - before finally getting to meet the boy they had picked later in the episode.

After the twist was revealed, a fan exclaimed: “I think this is my favorite initial coupling method. Not based on looks, but a blind dating profile.”

One wrote: “I like this way of introducing, the women can’t be too vain in picking seeing as they said personality over looks.” Another added: “Making people pair up based on descriptions only is interesting.”

A fan said: “This new format has freed us from the shackles of the public ‘coupling them up’.” One person wrote: “Oooo I’m liking this new format, good job producers.”

There were a few dissenting voices however. One fan said: “Not a fan of the new way of coupling up.”

Love Island was not done with the twists in episode one - as the first bombshell of the season arrived. American islander Toni was also handed the power to ‘steal’ one of the boys - and leave a fellow housemate single.

