MakeFest 2023: The UK’s biggest free maker event returns to Liverpool this weekend

This year’s event has a special retro theme.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

The UK’s biggest free ‘maker’ event will return to Liverpool this weekend, celebrating creative technologists and artists, and offering fun for the whole family.

Hosted at Liverpool Central Liverpool on Saturday, July 1, MakeFest is a hybrid technology, arts and craft festival where makers from across the UK get together to share and show their projects to the public with the hope of inspiring the next generation.

The event is completely free to attend and has a very special retro theme this year. The festival will celebrate all things 1960s, a pivotal period for the Beatles and Merseybeat, and of course, the launch of Doctor Who.

    Visitors and makers are asked to dress up within the 60’s theme - fashion, fantasy, film or TV - and there will be a prize for the best maker costume, the best adult costume and best children’s costume.

    What to expect: Visitors can see some retro computer kits, old toys hacked and reimagined, plates and bowls made from old milk bottles, a table full of rockets, an experimental hot air balloon, 3-D printed buildings and much more.

    There is also a full range of interesting talks and performances with Ignite returning with the ‘Cosy Conference’, stepping into the future and looking at what life may be like in Liverpool in 2053.

    Poet Cath Holland will explore class, feminism and the loneliness of the modern age, and Tina Freeman will be making a welcome return to talk about her Beatles and Mod-themed children’s books.

    Tickets and details: Though the event is free to attend, visitors need to reserve their free space via EventBrite. The wonderful festival will take place between 09:00 - 17:00 on Saturday, July 1.

