The E4 show returns this year with a Liverpudlian amongst the 16 looking for love.

After a record breaking run last Autumn , television viewers in Liverpool can ready themselves for a brand new season of E4’s Married at First Sight .

This season the show will expand to 30 episodes and will include the show’s first lesbian couple, as E4 announced all 16 brides and grooms who will be looking to say “I do” to a complete stranger.

Liverpool has its own groom appearing in the new season and he describes himself as “extremely sociable, unapologetically loud, and not one to back down in an argument.”

So the prospect of fireworks won’t just be on the wedding day. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series and the singleton from Liverpool.

What is Married At First Sight?

Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas all return with their expertise matching up the couples.

Married At First Sight is a “bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day,” Channel 4 explain.

Couples are matched "scientifically" by a panel of experts. They meet just minutes before they marry. Upon returning, they live together for a period of time, during which they meet at commitment ceremonies and choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.

The show has been a ratings success for Channel 4, averaging 2.4 million during season six’s run last year after moving to E4 .

Returning to bring their expertise to the matching process will be Mel Schilling , Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas .

The expert panel had an impressive success rate on the last season of Married At First Sight with two couples still together and one of those couples with a baby on the way.

Who is the Liverpool singleton appearing on Married At First Sight?

Let us introduce you to 31 year old Thomas from Liverpool , who will be one of the 16 participants on the show and is looking for someone to “balance him out.”

Thomas’s profile states that he is a mental health care assistant and “is bursting with energy, sarcasm, and bawdy humour and, for as long as he can remember.”

Thomas revealed that he has always loved being the centre of attention, is extremely sociable, unapologetically loud, and not one to back down in an argument.

When asked what his worst nightmare was, Thomas replied it “would be for someone to describe him as nice.”

When he enters a room, Thomas is used to having all eyes on him.

The full line-up for Married At First Sight UK

The other brides and grooms involved in this year’s Married At First Sight are:

Adrian (37, Manchester)

Duka (31, Birmingham)

George (40, Worcester)

Jordan (29, Darlington)

Kwame (42, London)

Pjay (31, Birmingham)

Richie (51, Sheffield)

April (32, London)

Chanita (39, Derby)

Jenna (32, Blackpool)

Jess (31, Cambridgeshire)

Kasia (36, London)

Lara (49, Nottingham)

Whitney (31, St. Albans)

Zoe (30, West Midlands)

When is Married At First Sight on TV?

Married At First Sight at present doesn’t have an official broadcast date, but is scheduled for the autumn and will be broadcast on E4 .